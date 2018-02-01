Live blog: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 1

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, played at TPC Scottsdale.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m.; Saturday, 2-3:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m.; Saturday, 2-3:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday, 2-7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday, 2-7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

• • •

Waste Management Phoenix Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 4 (12:27 p.m. ET): Rickie, meanwhile, birdies 17 and 18 to go out in 3-under 33. He is tied for the lead.

UPDATE NO. 3 (12:25 p.m. ET): Phil and Rahmbo pump up the crowd with a pair of birdies at 16.

Lefty is out in 2 under while Rahm shoots even par on the front nine.

Two Sun-Devil birdies.

Two roars from the crowd at 16.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/xBG7h83zGl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 1, 2018

UPDATE NO. 2 (11:55 a.m. ET): Rickie Fowler makes this tremendous eagle at 15 to move to 2 under. He went bogey-birdie on the next two holes.

At 2 under, Fowler is two off the lead of Colt Knost.

UPDATE NO. 1 (10:35 a.m. ET): Peter Uihlein is your early leader. The former U.S. Amateur winner birdies 11, 12 and 13 after starting at No. 10 to move to 3 under and one ahead. Colt Knost is 2 under early. Phil Mickelson is on course but is 1 over through three.

