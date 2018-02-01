Streaker steals show at Waste Management Open Pro-Am

On a day when celebrities took center stage at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am, a naked man stole the show at the 17th hole on Wednesday afternoon.

As is typical with this kind of thing, the man stripped off his clothes and ran out into the middle of the hole near the green.

A simple “streaker” search on Twitter revealed a few NSFW photos and videos, including one of the man break-dancing, practicing his golf swing and throwing sand up into the air from one of the bunkers. He also fell down a lot.

Azcentral features director Ginger Rough was out on the scene, where she said he lasted about five minutes before he was escorted off the course by security.

People were laughing, clapping and throwing golf balls at him, according to Rough.

He also received a standing ovation.

Scottsdale police identified him as 24-year-old Adam Stalmach, who was arrested and is facing charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

“Stalmach showed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,” said Sgt. Ben Hoster, a spokesman for Scottsdale police.

Here are a few photos and videos we found that we are allowed to pass along:

Only at the #PhoenixOpen (or maybe Happy Gilmore) do you see a streaker at a golf tournament. #yep #bucknaked pic.twitter.com/EZNFFZpwgH — Jason Snavely (@JasonSnavely) January 31, 2018