Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his 2017 season abbreviated due to injury. Sadly for Packers fans, neither he nor his team are in Minneapolis this week.

But that did not stop Rodgers from finding an open receiver during the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am at TPC Scottsdale.

Rodgers’ target this time was a 6-foot-1, 185-pound, sixth-year pro out of Texas named Jordan Spieth.

Spieth made the catch in man coverage.

And quickly returned the favor.