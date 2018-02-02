Live blog: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 2

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, played at TPC Scottsdale.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 3-7 p.m.; Saturday, 2-3:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Friday, 3-7 p.m.; Saturday, 2-3:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday, 2-7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday, 2-7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Attendance: 104,375. 👏 What a start. See you tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8rnRe9celv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2018

• • •

Waste Management Phoenix Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 5 (2:08 p.m. ET): Justin Thomas is 6 under with two holes to play in his round. Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, is even par with two to play.

The cut is 1 under and it’s possible it could move to 2 under. Spieth needs a birdie-birdie finish to be safe, probably at least one to have any chance to make the weekend.

UPDATE NO. 4 (2:05 p.m. ET): Chris Kirk still leads. But we’ve got some bad news … two-time defending champion Hideki Matsuyama has WD’d due to a wrist injury. More details to come.

.@WMPhoenixOpen defending champ Hideki Matsuyama WD before R2 due to a left wrist injury. @PGATOUR — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) February 2, 2018

UPDATE NO. 3 (1:15 p.m. ET): Chris Kirk now leads. Here’s your updated leaderboard.

UPDATE NO. 2 (11:11 a.m. ET): We now have an eight-way tie for the lead at 5 under! Haas double bogeyed the par-5 third to fall back to 5 under and create this logjam.

UPDATE NO. 1 (10:50 a.m. ET): We are underway in Round 2!

Bill Haas opens with a par and is still two ahead. Daniel Berger is charging, as he starts birdie-birdie to move into a tie for second at 5 under.

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js