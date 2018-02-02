VIDEO: Robert Garrigus nearly makes hole-in-one on par 4 at TPC Scottsdale

For a moment Friday, it appeared Andrew Magee was going to be matched.

Robert Garrigus came to TPC Scottsdale’s par-4 17th in the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open in need of something good to happen to feel safe from the cutline.

He got that and more … and nearly something miraculous.

Garrigus went after it on the drivable par 4 and saw his ball land before the green and hop all the way to the hole and right on line. The ball struck the flagstick and nearly dropped for an ace!

Here’s footage of the incredible strike:

OH MY! Robert Garrigus nearly aces a par 4!#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/bDuFIKaGGo — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2018

An interesting good luck-bad luck situation here. It was tough that the ball hit the pin square on and didn’t drop for a hole-in-one. But it also struck it at a high speed, meaning if the ball had missed the pin it would’ve likely bounded over the green. From there, Garrigus would’ve done very well just to make birdie.

Anyway, Garrigus tapped in for eagle to move to 3 under. He would bogey the last, but at 2 under he’ll be safe with the cut currently projected at 1 under.

As for the Magee reference … it was at this very hole at this very tournament 17 years ago that he scored a hole-in-one. This remains the only par-4 ace in PGA Tour history.

While Dustin Johnson nearly made a par-4 ace on consecutive days last month at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, neither of them in fact ended up as holes-in-one.

Garrigus was the latest to have his try. A valiant effort, but Magee remains the one and only in the record books here.