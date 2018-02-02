Several Phoenix Open contenders look to end droughts in the desert

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – As refreshing as the crisp Arizona desert air, the Waste Management Phoenix Open is serving as a cure-all for many players this week at TPC Scottsdale.

Take Bubba Watson, for example.

Two years ago at TPC Scottsdale, Watson was ranked sixth in the Official World Golf Ranking. (He reached as high as fourth as recently as 2016.) But this week, Watson is playing as the 108th-ranked golfer in the world.

Yet, Watson is just four shots back of leaders Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau – two players who, like Watson, missed the cut in their last event – after rounds of 67-69. Watson hasn’t bogeyed since his first hole on Thursday and ranks ninth in strokes gained: tee-to-green.

“When you start making birdies and people get you pumped up, the drives go a little bit further, the iron shots get a bit more crisp, and it’s fun,” Watson said.

Last year? Not so much fun. It was a difficult 2017 for Watson, on and off the golf course. After switching golf balls at the start of year, Watson went on to post just two top-10s in stroke-play events the rest of last season. He’s since switched back to his old golf ball, but has struggled to find his game, not finishing better than T-51 in three starts entering this week. His last win was at the 2016 Northern Trust Open at Riviera.

Watson also experienced some health issues last year. He didn’t reveal the specifics of his ailment, but he did have to adjust his diet and as a result lost more weight than he had hoped.

“Me physically, I went down to 165 pounds, which I was up to 210 at one time during my career … so I wasn’t very healthy as I needed to be last year,” Watson said. “So trying to get back healthy, my son’s in kindergarten, my wife had knee surgery, so there’s a lot of things we’re battling.

“But struggling on the golf course is not very bad (compared to that).”

Scott Stallings can relate. It’s been nearly three years since he was suspended three months in July 2015 for violating the PGA Tour’s anti-doping policy, but since his return he’s managed just five top-10s. In his last 11 tournaments, he has five missed cuts and no finish better than T-39.

But like Watson, Stallings has turned things around through 36 holes at TPC Scottsdale. He used an eagle at the par-4 17th to help him post a 6-under 65 Friday and move into a share of fifth at 8 under.

Stallings had missed the cut in each of the last three trips to Phoenix. Coincidentally, he had another streak end Friday, too.

“My family’s had a three-year run of the stomach virus at this tournament and there’s a Mayo Clinic tent which we have spent the last three years in,” Stallings said. “Actually, when we were making the turn, one of the nurses came up and said, ‘We’re happy we haven’t seen you this year.’ So a little bit of bad luck in this event for the last few years.”

Stallings’ last Tour win came at the 2014 Farmers Insurance Open – he hadn’t made a cut at Torrey Pines before that year, either.

“Golf’s a weird game,” Stallings said.

Chris Kirk knows. He hasn’t won since 2015 at Colonial. After that win he was ranked 17th in the world. He’s now No. 180 after a year of struggling with new equipment.

He has shown flashes this season with top-10s at the RSM Classic and Sony Open. This week’s performance adds to Kirk’s confidence that he has his all-around game back. He’s T-5 on the leaderboard after rounds of 66-68 and 17th or better in the two major strokes-gained categories: tee-to-green and putting.

“I’ve driven the ball reasonably well all week and a lot of good iron shots and rolled it pretty decent, too,” Kirk said. “So it hasn’t been one thing that’s really stuck out; everything’s just been pretty consistent.”

Come Sunday at TPC Scottsdale, there’s a good chance whoever wins will be ending a long winning drought. It could be Watson, Stallings or Kirk.

Or Chez Reavie, at T-3, who has been playing his best golf in years this season but hasn’t won on Tour since the 2008 RBC Canadian Open.

Or Chesson Hadley, at T-5, who won his Tour card back in a big way last year on the Web.com Tour but hasn’t won on Tour since he captured his first win at the 2014 Puerto Rico Open.

Or Gary Woodland, at T-8, who lost one of his unborn twins last spring but has since returned to form. He just hasn’t won since the 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open.

The list goes on: Brian Gay, Steve Stricker, Brian Gay – all at T-8, along with another big name … Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson hasn’t won since the 2013 British Open and has been struggling mightily with the driver, ranked No. 206 in strokes gained: off-the-tee (-0.792). But this week he is 26th in the field (1.512).

“There’s a fine line between getting your mind in a mindset to go out and score and go out and play and have fun and getting away from the technical aspect of it,” Mickelson said. “I’ve been working hard the last few months of getting the technical aspect down and it’s been hard for me to kind of transition my focus into play, to have fun and go hit shots and enjoy the day.

“Today it kind of turned. Today it kind of flipped a little bit. Yesterday I was still struggling getting into the round, if you will, getting focused on the score and how to play each hole the most effective. But today especially on the back nine I made a lot of good birdies.”

Every player looking to get back into the winner’s circle this week will hope the birdies continue to fall and that TPC Scottsdale continues to cure whatever is ailing them over the weekend.

It may be the desert, but a drought could very well end Sunday.