The Forecaddie: Scott Verplank feels Tiger Woods’ pain

If there’s a golfer who knows about coming back from injuries, it’s Scott Verplank. The 53-year-old has dealt with more than most: injuries to both elbows, a bad wrist, diabetes.

“It certainly gives you perspective,” Verplank told The Man Out Front. “It can either run you down and ruin you, or you can fight through it.”

Verplank chose the latter. He’s also glad to see Tiger Woods doing the same.

“I saw a little bit of the tournament in the Bahamas and to me, he looked the best that he’s looked in a long time,” said Verplank, who played on four U.S. cup teams with Woods. “I don’t know what his body feels like, but all I can tell you is if you’re hurt or you don’t feel good, it’s really hard to have a good attitude. Being a diabetic, if I don’t feel good with my blood sugar and stuff, it’s really hard to be real positive about what you’re doing.

“Tiger, if he’s not hurt, I guarantee you his attitude and outlook will be a whole lot better. That will probably be the biggest deal. He’s 42 now, so he can’t do what he did when he was 22 – nobody can – but it wouldn’t shock me at all if he was back in the mix again.”

Woods, 42, returned in December to finish T-9 at the Hero World Challenge. It was his first start since an April 2017 spinal fusion, his fourth back operation. He followed that up by making the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, finishing T-23. (Woods also has battled leg, knee and Achilles injuries during his career.) Woods hasn’t won on Tour since 2013, and hasn’t won a major since he captured his 14th at the 2008 U.S. Open. There’s still hope, though; Verplank is proof.

At age 9, Verplank was diagnosed as a Type 1 diabetic. Then, after a prolific amateur career in which he captured the 1984 U.S. Amateur and won the PGA Tour’s Western Open as an amateur a year later, Verplank developed a right-elbow injury. In 1991, Verplank ranked last on the PGA Tour in driving distance (240.8 yards), driving accuracy (42.1 percent) and greens in regulation percentage (56.58 percent). That prompted surgery that November, and then another a year later. In 1996, it was Verplank’s left elbow that needed an operation.

But Verplank’s health improved. From 2000 to ’07, he won three times, made two Ryder Cup and President Cup teams apiece and notched six top 10s in majors.

Unfortunately for Verplank, that run ended abruptly in 2011.

“I finished fourth in the PGA and two weeks later I’m having reconstructive surgery on my left wrist,” Verplank said, “and I honestly haven’t been the same since.”

Yet, TMOF commends Verplank for still chasing that little white ball around. He played 20 times last year on the PGA Tour Champions and finished 23rd on the money list.

A similar season by Woods, who has seen his last couple of comebacks thwarted by the injury bug, on the PGA Tour this year would be a resounding victory for both Woods and golf fans alike.