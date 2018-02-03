Frittelli, Campillo share 54-hole lead on bunched leaderboard at Maybank Championship

Expect a shootout in the final round of the $3 million Maybank Championship at Saujana Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur. Eighteen players are within four shots of the lead on a course that’s no stranger to low scores.

England’s Lee Westwood is one of those 18. He couldn’t carry on the form that saw him post a second-round 62, 10 under. A third-round 70 has him in joint 11th spot within four shots of overhauling leaders Dylan Frittelli of South Africa and Spain’s Jorge Campillo from the top of the leaderboard.

Frittelli, a former Texas player, is the clear favorite considering he’s chasing his third European Tour victory, and second of the 2017-18 season. The talented South African won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at the end of last year to to go with the Lyoness Open (his first European Tour victory) he won in June. Back-to-back 66s have put the 27-year-old right in the mix.

“It was a good round,” Frittelli said. “I started off a bit slow, but some good birdies during the middle part of the round and that kept me going.

“It is super bunched. A lot of Japanese guys up there, a few other Spanish guys. Jorge played great today with me.

“I’m excited to mix it up.”

Campillo also got into contention courtesy of back-to-back 66s. He grew up playing amateur golf for Spain alongside Rafa Cabrera-Bello. However, while Cabrera-Bello has three European Tour victories to his name and a Ryder Cup appearance, Campillo is looking for his first European Tour victory in his 196th start.

“It was good,” said Campillo, who played college golf at Indiana and counts Big Ten Golfer of the Year among his amateur honors. “I played solid for most of the round. I had a few tough holes but I managed to make the putts, so overall I played solid. It was a good day.

“I’m really looking forward to tomorrow. It is a nice position to be and I’m excited.”

Campillo and Frittelli will play together in the final round, but they need to avoid getting into a match-play scenario with many players capable of winning.