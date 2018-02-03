PHOTOS: Justin Leonard's Aspen home on market for $15.9 million

It’s good to be a major champion.

Justin Leonard is another reminder of that, as the 1997 Open Championship winner recently put his Aspen, Colo., home on the market … for $15.9 million.

Yep.

Leonard bought the place for $9 million in 2015. Just three years later, he looks good to make a tidy profit if his home can sell at the price he wants (or near it).

What would you get for $15.9 million? It’s a 5,000-square-foot abode that was built on an elevated corner lot in 1994 and has been remodeled.

Here are photos of Leonard’s Aspen home, all courtesy of realtor.com: