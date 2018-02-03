Justin Thomas goes from dream round to nightmare at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – For six holes Saturday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas was on 59 watch. Later in his third round at TPC Scottsdale, fans could barely watch.

Thomas got off to a blazing start on Moving Day, birdieing each of his first six holes and grabbing the solo lead at 12 under. But a triple bogey at the par-5 15th and a double bogey at the par-3 16th derailed his dream start and an even-par 71 left him well off the pace at 6 under.

“Shocked. Speechless. That pretty much sums it up,” Thomas said. “…It just sucks, man, to play so well and have a really, really, really good chance to win this tournament, and to give it away in two holes really.”

Thomas sensed his round starting to turn south on the 15th hole when he hit driver instead of hitting 3-wood like he had planned in his practice round.

“I’m so mad at myself for hitting driver,” Thomas said. “… I just was feeling it for some reason and I hit it.”

Thomas pulled the tee shot into the water, and later sent his fifth shot from the left greenside bunker over the green. A hole later, at the rowdy 123-yard 16th, he hit the green, but four-putted from 30 feet. His second-to-last putt from a foot missed as a frustrated Thomas tried to quickly tap the ball in.

He went on to finish birdie-par, but the sting of the up-and-down day – Thomas carded just five pars on his scorecard – was still very much there.

“I’m playing great,” said Thomas, who has a win and nothing worse than T-22 in four starts this season. “I would take my game up against anybody else right now. I’ve just had a triple and two doubles this week. … Man, I’m just really, really upset right now.”