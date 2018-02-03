Justin Thomas goes nuts with SIX straight birdies to start his round in Phoenix

Just Thomas went on a serious heater right out of the gate Saturday in Round 3 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Thomas began the day four shots back and quickly took the lead with six straight birdies to begin the day. Thomas drained a 15-footer for birdie at No. 1 and rolled in an 11-footer for birdie at No. 2 to begin the crazy run.

He made his easiest birdie of the six at the par-5 third hole, hitting his second shot just short and right of the green and chipping to three inches away for a tap-in birdie.

Thomas hit his tee shot to 10 feet at the 183-yard, par-3 fourth and made the putt to keep the streak going. He made a 15-footer for birdie at No. 5 and a 9-footer at No. 6 to cap the run.

Roll, @JustinThomas34, roll! From long range for his fourth and fifth birdies of the day. PS: He's only played five holes in Round 3. 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/v2lONNKUcl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2018

Proving that all good things must come to an end, Thomas missed the green long at the par-3 seventh and ended up with bogey. He bounced back with pars at eight and nine for a 5-under 30 on the front nine.

Thomas is just the second player ever to begin a round with six straight birdies at the Waste Management Phoenix Open – Mark Lye also accomplished said feat in 1991. According to Golf Channel’s Justin Ray, JJ Henry set the record for most consecutive birdies at any point in a Phoenix Open round with seven in 2006.

.@JustinThomas34: 2nd player all-time to birdie 1st 6 holes of round at @tpcscottsdale in #WMPO, joining Mark Lye in 1991. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) February 3, 2018

Currently ranked No. 4 in the Official World Golf Rankings, the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year won the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in October and has finished top 25 in each of his previous four starts this season.