Live blog: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, played at TPC Scottsdale.
We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 2-3:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR RADIO: Saturday, 2-7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
- PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
• • •
Waste Management Phoenix Open Tracker
UPDATE NO. 2 (1:40 p.m. ET): Justin Thomas!!
JT is tied for the lead at 10 under after starting Round 3 with four straight birdies. What a start and WATCH OUT. We know this dude can shoot 59 in a PGA Tour event, because he did it just last year!
UPDATE NO. 1 (12:35 p.m. ET): Play is underway in Round 3.
Nothing notable yet, as the leaders aren’t off for over an hour.
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Comments