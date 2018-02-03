Live blog: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, played at TPC Scottsdale.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 2-3:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday, 2-3:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Saturday, 2-7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Saturday, 2-7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

The four faces of Phoenix Phil 🌵😁😁😁😁🌵 Friday's best photos 👀https://t.co/Y702ITYizX pic.twitter.com/YZjzoDmEzX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2018

• • •

Waste Management Phoenix Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 2 (1:40 p.m. ET): Justin Thomas!!

JT is tied for the lead at 10 under after starting Round 3 with four straight birdies. What a start and WATCH OUT. We know this dude can shoot 59 in a PGA Tour event, because he did it just last year!

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:35 p.m. ET): Play is underway in Round 3.

Nothing notable yet, as the leaders aren’t off for over an hour.

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js