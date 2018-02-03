Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 3

PGA Championship - Final Round Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Live blog: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 3

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, played at TPC Scottsdale.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 2-3:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 4-7 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)
  • PGA TOUR RADIO: Saturday, 2-7 p.m.; Sunday, 1-6 p.m.
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Waste Management Phoenix Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 2 (1:40 p.m. ET): Justin Thomas!!

JT is tied for the lead at 10 under after starting Round 3 with four straight birdies. What a start and WATCH OUT. We know this dude can shoot 59 in a PGA Tour event, because he did it just last year!

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:35 p.m. ET): Play is underway in Round 3.

Nothing notable yet, as the leaders aren’t off for over an hour.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home