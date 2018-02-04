Coming up: This week's pro golf schedule

Here is the upcoming professional golf schedule for the week of Feb. 4-10, 2018.

PGA Tour

What: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

When: Feb. 8-11

Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

European Tour

What: ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth

When: Feb. 8-11

Where: Lake Karrinyup CC, Perth, Australia

Web.com Tour

What: Club Colombia Championship

When: Feb. 8-11

Where: Bogota CC, Bogota, Colombia

PGA Tour Champions

What: Boca Raton Championship

When: Feb. 9-11

Where: The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.