European Tour power rankings - Week of Feb. 5-11, 2018

10. Ross Fisher

Enjoying a solid run with two second-place finishes in past six events without a win, which has to be just around the corner.

9. Henrik Stenson

Trying to bounce back from poor 2017. Finished T-60 in Malaysia after back-to-back top-10s in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

8. Matthew Fitzpatrick

Hopes to excel in PGA Tour starts over next few months. Recently finished T-3 in Abu Dhabi.

7. Alex Noren

Backed up Farmers Insurance runner-up with decent T-21 at Waste Management.

6. Tyrrell Hatton

Great start to season as he gears up for Ryder Cup debut this year. Finished in top 20 in his past 10 events, including two wins in the fall.

5. Justin Rose

Another player who’s looking to contend for Masters after last year’s runner-up finish. Finished T-8 in 2018 PGA Tour debut at recent Farmers.

4. Sergio Garcia

His focus is on defending his Masters title after cashing in on appearance fees over the winter. Won recent SMBC Singapore Open on Asian Tour.

3. Jon Rahm

Might have won Waste Management if he could have controlled his temper. Has a win and a second-place finish on PGA Tour in 2018.

2. Rory McIlroy

Looks primed for a great season after just two tournaments in 2018. Back-to-back top-3 finishes in Abu Dhabi and Dubai left him wanting more.

1. Tommy Fleetwood

Well deserving of top spot after great start to season with Abu Dhabi defense. Has finished T-6 or better in each of three Euro starts this season.