Gary Woodland closes with 64, wins Waste Management Phoenix Open in playoff

Here is a recap of the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.:

WINNER: With a leaderboard filled at and near the top with some of the brightest young names in golf at the start of the day, Gary Woodland was the one Sunday who proved to be the star.

A late birdie-birdie-birdie run at Nos. 15-17 closed out a 7-under 64 for Woodland, as he stormed from three shots back to take the clubhouse lead at 18 under.

But he wasn’t in the clear. Chez Reavie birdied 17 to move to 17 under and then drained a 21-footer for birdie at the 72nd hole to force a playoff.

Woodland, 33, went left on his drive on the first extra hole, the par-4 18th, but he got his second shot from the bunker just short of the green while Reavie missed the green left from the fairway. Reavie then chipped some 10 feet short of the cup and Woodland lagged to a foot. Reavie missed on his par effort and Woodland tapped in his to close out the win.

Woodland earns his third career PGA Tour win with this performance and his first in five years. He entered the week having made the cut in his last nine starts.

Woodland had nine birdies on the day overall and opened the round with a 5-under 30. This is Woodland’s first top-10 finish at this event since 2011.

JUST MISSED: Reavie comes up just short after a valiant effort at the end. As we’ll detail, Phil Mickelson had his chances as well, even if they were slim. Reavie started the round one shot back but quickly took charge with an eagle at No. 3 and a birdie at the fifth.

Reavie then chipped in for par at the sixth. But he stalled from there with one more birdie at the 13th and the rest pars until 16. He then fell two back with two to play when he bogeyed the 16th. His late charge made sure he had a chance for his first PGA Tour win in 10 years, but it was not to be.

SHOT OF THE DAY: While he didn’t win, Reavie deserves the shot of the day honor for this clutch putt to force a playoff.

QUOTABLE: To come…

SHORT SHOTS: Rickie Fowler blows another 54-hole lead. He fires a 2-over 73 to drop to a tie for 11th at 12 under. Fowler is now 1-for-6 on the PGA Tour with the 54-hole lead (share or outright). … Mickelson birdies 16 and 17 but double bogeys 18 when he needed eagle to force a potential playoff. He closes out the week in a tie for fifth at 14 under. … Ollie Schniederjans closes with 65 to rocket 15 spots to a tie for third at 15 under with Brendan Steele. … Matt Kuchar shoots 64-67 on the weekend to tie for fifth at 14 under. His Sunday nearly included an electric hole-in-one at 16. … Jon Rahm struggles on Sunday like Fowler. The Spaniard fires 72 to drop from second to a tie for 11th at 12 under. … Xander Schauffele also struggles as he drops from the top five to a tie for 17th at 11 under after a 72. But his round did include an almost-albatross.

UP NEXT: We move back to the West Coast as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is on tap in Pebble Beach, Calif. Follow all the action on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.