What Gary Woodland said after winning Waste Management Phoenix Open

Gary Woodland fired a 7-under 64 and won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in a playoff Sunday. Here’s the best of what Woodland had to say after his third career PGA Tour win:

On how he feels after a difficult 2017 for his family:

“It was obviously a long year for (my wife and I). But I’m very happy.”

On what helped him win this week:

“I put a lot of work in this offseason. … My short game needed some adjustment, I spent some time with Pete Cowen. He really got me confidence in my short game and that allowed me to be more aggressive. … Play aggressive off the tee, play aggressive with the irons and attack from there.”

On what this win means for the rest of the year:

“We’re just building, we’re going to keep growing, keep getting better, I’ve still got some work to do. I still need to get more comfortable with the little things that I’m working on. But I’m excited overall where we’re at.”