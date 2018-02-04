Digital Edition
Feb. 5, 2018

Feb. 5, 2018

Feb. 5, 2018

Michael Jordan Golf

TMOF: Michael Jordan course set to take flight in 2019

Bushnell Hybrid laser rangefinder and GPS

Shot-tracking gear becomes more prevalent, less pricey (Dusek)

SAUJANA GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB, SHAH ALAM, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - 2018/02/04: Shubhankar Sharma pro golf player from India seen kissing his Maybank Championship trophy after he won by the score of 21 under 267 during day four.

PGA: Gary Woodland wins Waste Management Phoenix Open in playoff (Romine)

LPGA: Jessica Korda on road to recovery after painful jaw surgery (Nichols)

EUROPEAN: Surging Sharma (above) fires closing 62 to capture Maybank Championship (Tait)

WEB.COM: Scott Langley wins Web.com Tour – Panama Championship (Kilbridge)

ST. ALBANS, MO - AUGUST 02: Daulet Tuleubayev hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during Round Three for the 42nd Boys Junior PGA Championship held at the Country Club of St. Albans on August 2, 2017 in St. Albans Missouri. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)

Kazakhstan’s Daulet Tuleubayev ready to make move to Stanford (Romine)

Brian Morgan For my 800-word piece on Rams Hill for Golf Life

The Golf Life: Rams Hill GC re-emerges after years of sitting dormant in the desert (Klein)

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 07: Dustin Johnson of the United States reacts on the fourth green during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 7, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PGA Tour

20. Rafa Cabrera-Bello

19. Paul Casey

18. Sergio Garcia

17. Henrik Stenson

16. Patrick Cantlay

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 16: Lexi Thompson of USA looks on during the second round of The Evian Championship 2017 at Evian Resort Golf Club on September 16, 2017 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

LPGA

10. Stacey Lewis

9. Cristie Kerr

Sergio Garcia of Spain smiles as he waves to the crowd after his victory in the Singapore Open golf tournament at the Serapong golf course in Singapore on January 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ROSLAN RAHMAN (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

European Tour

10. Ross Fisher

9. Henrik Stenson

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 27: Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 27, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Alex Noren introducing himself to U.S. in big way (Romine)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 20: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after chipping in for birdie on the 17th hole during round three of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 20, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

5 reasons to get fired up for European golf in 2018 (Tait)

OAKVILLE, QC - JULY 26: J.B. Holmes looks on from the seventeenth hole during the championship pro-am of the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Course on July 26, 2017 in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

19th hole: Time for PGA Tour to take stand on slow play (Lynch)

PGA Tour goes back to the Beach

Pebble Beach No. 17

RESTED AND READY

Golfweek Digital Magazine - Jan. 22, 2018 Tiger Woods

