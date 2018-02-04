Feb. 5, 2018

> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT
TMOF: Michael Jordan course set to take flight in 2019
> BY THE NUMBERS
Shot-tracking gear becomes more prevalent, less pricey (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA: Gary Woodland wins Waste Management Phoenix Open in playoff (Romine)
LPGA: Jessica Korda on road to recovery after painful jaw surgery (Nichols)
EUROPEAN: Surging Sharma (above) fires closing 62 to capture Maybank Championship (Tait)
WEB.COM: Scott Langley wins Web.com Tour – Panama Championship (Kilbridge)
> AMATEUR
Kazakhstan’s Daulet Tuleubayev ready to make move to Stanford (Romine)
> GOLF LIFE
The Golf Life: Rams Hill GC re-emerges after years of sitting dormant in the desert (Klein)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Rafa Cabrera-Bello
19. Paul Casey
18. Sergio Garcia
17. Henrik Stenson
16. Patrick Cantlay
LPGA
10. Stacey Lewis
9. Cristie Kerr
European Tour
10. Ross Fisher
9. Henrik Stenson
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Alex Noren introducing himself to U.S. in big way (Romine)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
5 reasons to get fired up for European golf in 2018 (Tait)
> THE 19TH HOLE
19th hole: Time for PGA Tour to take stand on slow play (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
PGA Tour goes back to the Beach
> LAST DIGITAL EDITION
RESTED AND READY
