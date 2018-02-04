LPGA power rankings - Week of Feb. 5-11, 2018

Here are the LPGA power rankings for the week of Feb. 5-11, 2018.

10. Stacy Lewis

Nothing was easy for Lewis in her 238th start on the LPGA. She’ll reset in Houston.

9. Cristie Kerr

Top American money winner in LPGA history looking for first Australian Open title.

8. Anna Nordqvist

Spent time recently in Dallas with instructor Cameron McCormick, gearing up for Thailand start.

7. Brooke Henderson

Not surprising that the tireless 20-year-old will play on in Adelaide

6. In-Kyung Kim

Ranked 99th in GIR after windy debut and a scoring average of 77.50.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Top-10 machine narrowly missed in Bahamas (T-11). Will try again Down Under.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

Will join sister Moriya in Australia, where she tied for third last year.

3. Shanshan Feng

Strong start at season opener. Won’t see her again until tour returns to Asia.

2. Sung Hyun Park

Delayed start again for Park, who became fastest player in tour history to cross $2 million in 19 events.

1. Lexi Thompson

Tied for sixth at the opener. Will take a break until Thailand.