VIDEO: Matt Kuchar comes within inches of ace at TPC Scottsdale's rowdy 16th

VIDEO: Matt Kuchar comes within inches of ace at TPC Scottsdale's rowdy 16th

VIDEO: Matt Kuchar comes within inches of ace at TPC Scottsdale's rowdy 16th

Matt Kuchar nearly brought the house down Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Kuuuuuch came within inches of a hole-in-one at possibly the craziest hole in golf, TPC Scottsdale’s par-3 16th. And he did it while in contention to win!

The ace was not to be, but enjoy as the crowd gets PUMPED as Kuchar’s tee shot tracks toward the hole.

It’s too bad this didn’t drop. The crowd was raucous after this shot anyway, but we know the level of craziness this crew can reach when a hole-in-one does indeed go down.

This still had to be fun for Kuchar, though, and he’ll finish the week with a top 10.

