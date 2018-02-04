Ollie Schniederjans makes late charge at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Ollie Schniederjans is sporting a shorter haircut these days. His scorecards are looking cleaner, as well.

The second-year PGA Tour pro made a spirited Sunday charge at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, making six birdies and posting a bogey-free 6-under 65.

He didn’t win, but at 24 years old he’s getting closer to doing so out on Tour.

“Just close, I think, again this week,”said Schniederjans, a member of the vaunted Class of 2011 along with Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, among others. “Just really coming after it, trying to get that first win. So it was really a positive week, really needed to putt better to probably win. I made a nice charge there at the last nine holes and bogey-free on Sunday is very, very good.”

Schniederjans already has a pair of top-3 finishes on Tour, including a runner-up finish last summer at the Wyndham Championship, where he closed in 64 but fell a shot short of winner Henrik Stenson.

On Sunday at TPC Scottsdale, Schniederjans began the day five shots back of leader Rickie Fowler. He made just one birdie on his front nine, too, before circling his card five times in the first six holes on the back nine.

A pulled tee shot left on the par-4 17th that avoided the water but left him with a short-sided shot from the desert, and a “whiffed” wedge shot on the par-4 18th kept him from really challenging for the win.

“I was just doing my thing, trying to do my job the best I could,” said Schniederjans, who is leading the field in strokes gained: approach-the-green with the leaders on the final few holes. “Just tried to execute. And I figured I needed to go get it to like 17 under, probably, to have a chance.”

He’ll get more of those chances. And he’s learning how to convert them. All that’s left is to convert.