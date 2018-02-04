Live blog: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, final round

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, played at TPC Scottsdale.
We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m.
- PGA TOUR RADIO: 1-6 p.m.
- PGA TOUR LIVE: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
• • •
Waste Management Phoenix Open Tracker
UPDATE NO. 3 (2:43 p.m. ET): Reavie chips in for par at No. 6 to remain in front. He’s only ahead by one now as Gary Woodland has reached 15 under.
UPDATE NO. 2 (2:30 p.m. ET): Chez Reavie leads by two at 16 under.
Phil Mickelson is just three back, though, after a birdie at No. 6. Rickie Fowler is two back.
UPDATE NO. 1 (12:50 p.m. ET): The final group is off in five minutes.
Nothing too juicy to report from the other groups out there. We’ll keep you up to date throughout the round.
