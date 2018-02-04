Live blog: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, final round

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, played at TPC Scottsdale.

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m. PGA TOUR RADIO: 1-6 p.m.

1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

The four faces of Phoenix Phil 🌵😁😁😁😁🌵 Friday's best photos 👀https://t.co/Y702ITYizX pic.twitter.com/YZjzoDmEzX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2018

Waste Management Phoenix Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 3 (2:43 p.m. ET): Reavie chips in for par at No. 6 to remain in front. He’s only ahead by one now as Gary Woodland has reached 15 under.

When you're hot, you're hot. When Chez Reavie is hot … 💥 #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/CfZhy4KYZ9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 4, 2018

UPDATE NO. 2 (2:30 p.m. ET): Chez Reavie leads by two at 16 under.

Phil Mickelson is just three back, though, after a birdie at No. 6. Rickie Fowler is two back.

It took 6 holes, but a textbook Mickelson birdie keeps Lefty in contention.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/faq2xksUfr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 4, 2018

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:50 p.m. ET): The final group is off in five minutes.

Nothing too juicy to report from the other groups out there. We’ll keep you up to date throughout the round.

