Live blog: 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, final round

USA Today Sports

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

PGA Tour

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, played at TPC Scottsdale.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m.
  • PGA TOUR RADIO: 1-6 p.m.
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Waste Management Phoenix Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 3 (2:43 p.m. ET): Reavie chips in for par at No. 6 to remain in front. He’s only ahead by one now as Gary Woodland has reached 15 under.

UPDATE NO. 2 (2:30 p.m. ET): Chez Reavie leads by two at 16 under.

Phil Mickelson is just three back, though, after a birdie at No. 6. Rickie Fowler is two back.

UPDATE NO. 1 (12:50 p.m. ET): The final group is off in five minutes.

Nothing too juicy to report from the other groups out there. We’ll keep you up to date throughout the round.

