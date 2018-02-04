PGA Tour power rankings - Week of Feb. 5-11, 2018

PGA Tour rankings for the week of Feb. 5-11, 2018.

20. Rafa Cabrera-Bello

Spaniard owns three top-11s on Tour this season.

19. Paul Casey

Putting more work in lately in Europe, but has been T-19 or better in each of his three Tour starts.

18. Sergio Garcia

Plans to make his PGA Tour season debut at the Honda Classic.

17. Henrik Stenson

Struggled at Maybank Championship (T-60), but did post two top-10s in the Middle East.

16. Patrick Cantlay

Had a streak of seven consecutive top-20s on Tour before T-51 at Torrey Pines.

15. Marc Leishman

Average in Phoenix (T-31), but does own three top-10s this season.

14. Alex Noren

Followed playoff loss at Farmers with a T-21 at TPC Scottsdale.

13. Gary Woodland

Makes big jump following win in Phoenix, his third top-12 finish on Tour in a row.

12. Patton Kizzire

T-31 in Phoenix, but still only player to win twice on Tour this season. Leads FedEx Cup standings.

11. Brian Harman

Missed cut at Farmers, but does have five top-8s on Tour this season.

10. Pat Perez

Resting after two weeks overseas, but has a win and two other top-5s this season.

9. Hideki Matsuyama

Future starts are in question after he withdrew before his second round at TPC Scottsdale with a left thumb injury.

8. Rory McIlroy

He’ll tee it up at Pebble Beach fresh off back-to-back top-3s in the Middle East.

7. Rickie Fowler

Fell short again in Phoenix, shooting 73 on Sunday to fall from the 54-hole lead to T-11.

6. Justin Thomas

Shook off a disastrous finish Saturday to salvage a T-17 finish in Phoenix with a bogey-free closing 66.

5. Justin Rose

Englishman owns 11 top-10s in his last 12 worldwide starts.

4. Jason Day

Farmers Insurance Open winner returns to action at Pebble Beach.

3. Jordan Spieth

Putter was uncharacteristically balky as he missed the cut in Phoenix.

2. Jon Rahm

Finished poorly on Sunday for the second consecutive week, tying for 11th at TPC Scottsdale.

1. Dustin Johnson

We’ll see him at Pebble Beach, his first event since a dominating victory at Kapalua.