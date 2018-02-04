Surging Sharma fires closing 62 to capture Maybank Championship

Shubhankar Sharma is poised to do what no Indian has done: win three times in a single European Tour season.

Sharma returned a closing 62 to win the $3 million Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur. His 21-under-par 267 gave him a two-shot victory over Spain’s Jorge Campillo. New Zealand’s Ryan Fox and Pablo Larrazabal of Spain finished third at 18 under.

It is Sharma’s second European Tour victory. He won the Joburg Open in December in just his 10th European start.

Sharma is the third Indian to win twice in one European season along with Jeev Milkha Singh (2006) and Anirban Lahiri (2015). Sharma has achieved that feat faster than his countrymen. The Maybank was just his 13th European Tour event.

Sharma turned up for the final round at Saujana Golf & Country Club four shots off the lead. He got into contention with an outward nine of 31, five under.

The 21-year-old added birdies at the 11th, 13th and 14th holes and had a two-shot lead by the time he reached the 16th tee.

“I kept pushing the whole day,” Sharma said. “I knew I had to make a lot birdies to catch the leaders. I made a lot of birdies on the front nine and just continued on the back.

“I wasn’t thinking about the leaderboard. I wanted to set a target in my mind and try to achieve it.

“On the 13th I knew I was somewhere near the leaders, but on 16 I knew I had a two-shot lead. I told myself, ‘If I can make two more birdies, that would give me a good chance to win.’ ”

He achieved that with birdies on the last two holes to shoot the same score on the inward half as the front nine. His $500,000 winner’s check takes him to the top of the European Tour’s money list.

“The last two months have changed my life,” Sharma said. “I’ve been a member on the Asian Tour for a while and I will continue to be a member on the Asian Tour. I’ve always dreamed of winning and now I’m a two-time winner on the Asian Tour and European Tour.”

The Joburg Open victory earned Sharma a spot in the British Open, his first major. Don’t be surprised if he arrives in Scotland with another win after his meteoric rise from nobody to multiple European Tour winner. Gwk