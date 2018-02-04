The Forecaddie: Michael Jordan course set to take flight in 2019

First he mastered basketball, then he tried his hand at baseball. Next up for Michael Jordan is converting his longtime obsession with golf into reality in the form of a golf course. Or so hears The Forecaddie, whose job it is to track such celebrity developments.

Which is exactly what Grove XXIII will be when the Bobby Weed-designed golf course in Hobe Sound, Fla, emerges from its current state of dirt and dust to flower into full form for opening day in 2019. The course derives from a 226-acre treeless citrus grove that is being worked into championship golf ground. As for the number XXIII, that’s the Latin version of the Arabic numerals that MJ carried on his back (along with the rest of the Chicago Bulls) to six NBA championships.

The par-72 layout includes plans for tees ranging from 5,445 yards up to 7,470. Weed is excited about finding a way to challenge players, with bunkers planned deep into the fairway landing areas, some 330-340 yards off the back tees. Plus he’s got some special angles worked up.

“I’m going to be in their head,” he told the Man Out Front.

Weed, who has never been shy to move ground to create playable space, says the near flat site is getting a lot of earthwork. He’s also impressed with the way Jordan has thrown himself into the project, including weekly onsite visits. Not all owner/developers are able to figure out what’s going on with bare ground. But his Airness is proving the exception, says Weed. “He can see it in the dirt.” Gwk