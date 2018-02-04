The Forecaddie: USGA, R&A not rolling out modernized rules until March

The U.S. Golf Association held its annual meeting this weekend in Miami Beach and The Forecaddie expected a lot more news.

Sure, there was Mark Newell’s expected ascension to the organization’s presidency and the announcement of a new foundation replacing the once vital member’s program that gave The Man Out Front bag tags, notepads and Golf Journals (RIP).

But what about the Rules of Golf?

After all, less than a year from now, golf will be a month into playing by new, modernized rules. While TMOF understands that way too many lawyers are involved and undoubtedly there have been negotiating hiccups between the USGA and their R&A buddies, those at the meeting told The Foreaddie to wait at least another month to see the final product.

Since last September when the governing bodies wrapped up a six-month feedback period, The Forecaddie has been eager to find out if there will be unlimited spike-mark tapping, unattended flagsticks, one-inch drops, three-minute ball drops and no penalties for moving rocks in bunkers.

Given that the rules are facing major language and procedural changes, the nine-month window seems likely to zoom by as everyone tries to get acquainted with the changes. Perhaps the bluecoats wanted to spend more time poolside during their confab at Miami Beach’s swank Foutainebleau. Or maybe the governing bodies are delaying inevitable comparisons between the current rules and the streamlined version we’ll be playing 11 months from now. However, TMOF is pretty sure those comparisons will be the only way most of us learn the new rules.

Related Shubhankar Sharma makes quick work of Maybank Championship field