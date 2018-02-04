Web.com Tour - Panama Championship Recap

WHAT: Panama Championship

WHERE: Panama Golf Club, Panama City

WINNER: Scott Langley

MONEY: $112,500

SCORE: 7-under 273

BUZZ: Langley shot the low round of the day with a 5-under 65 in Round 4 to capture the two-shot win. He provided hope for the field with a double bogey at the par-4 16th, then finished with consecutive pars as the rest of the group failed to catch up. Langley made three birdies on the front nine and birdied four of five at Nos. 11-15. The 28-year-old Illinois graduate began the final round six shots behind 54-hole leader Eric Axley, who plummeted to a T-7 finish after shooting 6-over 76. It’s the first professional win for Langley in more than 150 combined starts on the PGA Tour and Web.com Tour. Rafael Campos and Edward Loar finished T-2 at 5 under, and Roger Sloan was fourth at 4 under.