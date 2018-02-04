Winner's Bag: Gary Woodland, Waste Management Phoenix Open

The clubs Gary Woodland used to win the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 440 (9 degrees adjusted to 8.5), with Accra Tour Z RPG shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15, 18 degrees), with Accra Tour ZX 4100 shafts
IRONS: Titleist 716 MB (4-9), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (48 degrees bent to 47, 52, 56 degrees bent to 57), Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (60 degrees), all with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Timeless chromatic bronze Newport 2 prototype
BALL: Bridgestone Tour B X
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
