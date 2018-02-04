WATCH Xander Schauffele nearly make unbelievable albatross from crazy spot

It’s been a difficult final round for Xander Schauffele at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but he had this moment.

From the desert area under a tree at TPC Scottsdale’s par-5 13th, Schauffele hit a ridiculous second shot that nearly found the cup for an incredible albatross.

Unfortunately, the ball hit the cup and kept on going. But regardless, this is a shot to remember:

To go with the theme of the day, Schauffele actually missed the ensuing putt.

A birdie but a disappointing one after that strike on the approach.

While Schauffele is barely hanging on to a top-20 finish after starting the day in the top five, this shot was a nice reminder that you should underestimate the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year at your own peril.