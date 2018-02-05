Australia's Vic Open spurs hope with men, women fields and equal prize money

Cheyenne Woods teed it up in her first Oates Vic Open last week, a unique Australian event in which (gasp!) the men and women compete at the same venue for equal prize money. That’s worth repeating: For equal prize money.

The experience got Woods thinking about the possibilities here in the U.S. with a certain famous uncle.

“You could do teams, you could do partners and I would pick (Tiger) as my partner,” she said. “I hope he would pick me! I think that would just be awesome.”

Loved playing in my first @VicOpenGolf! Such a special event playing along side the men for equal prize money. Thank you @ALPGtour @letgolf @Golf_Vic for a great week! pic.twitter.com/pjVgBTx9Pe — Cheyenne Woods (@Cheyenne_Woods) February 5, 2018

A mixed event that featured an all-Woods team would be the biggest boost to the LPGA since Annika Sorenstam played against the men at Colonial.

While most of the golf world was glued to the PGA Tour’s desert party, Golf Victoria staged something far more meaningful last weekend at 13th Beach Golf Links. Two fields of 144 players played the first two rounds over the Beach and Creek Courses. The last two rounds were played over the Beach Course with 35 and ties advancing to Sunday.

Tee times alternated between the men and women for the entire week so that fans could easily watch both events.

Big THANK YOU to Simon and all his @VicOpenGolf crew for putting together this great event!! Men and women together for equal purse is brilliant. Favorite event of the year!! @LETgolf @ALPGtour @13thBeachgolf — Sophie Gustafson (@SophieGustafson) February 5, 2018

The men’s Vic Open has been around since 1957, and past champions include Gary Player, Peter Thomson and Greg Norman. The women’s event began in 1988 but after four years was put on a 20-year hiatus. Golf Victoria reintroduced the women’s Vic Open in 2012 and staged it simultaneously with the men’s event.

The success of the mixed event is evidenced in the sharp purse increase. While the overall money still lags behind the top world tours, the men and women in Australia have risen together.

Oates Vic Open Purse Year-by-Year

2018: $650,000 (for each field)

2017: $500,000

2016: $300,000

2015: $250,000

2014: $150,000

2013: $150,000

2012: $125,000

Minjee Lee, 21, won this year’s contest by five strokes. The three-time LPGA winner also triumphed at this event as an amateur in 2014. Lee’s younger brother, Min Woo, also competed. Tasmanian Simon Hawkes won the men’s event in a playoff against Harrison Endycott.

This marks the second year the Ladies European Tour has co-sanctioned the event with the Australian Ladies Professional Golf Tour. The men’s event is sanctioned by the PGA of Australia.

There were several couples in the field, including Stacey and Darren Peters and former champs Marianne Skarpnord and Richard Green, who got engaged one week prior to winning their respective Vic Open events in 2015.

“I think it’s great for spectators to watch,” said Darren Peters. “They can learn a lot from the women’s game, and their short games are incredible and they hit the ball dead straight.”

Added first-round co-leader David Bransdon: “We have been playing 72 holes stroke play forever and a day. Golf is now looking at different ideas to spice things up. The European Tour has the shot clock tournament later in the year, we have the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth stoke play/match play hybrid next week, and the Vic Open has been played in this format since 2012. Change is good.”

Two weeks ago at the LPGA’s season-opening event in the Bahamas, commissioner Mike Whan said he’d be surprised if the LPGA wasn’t hosting some kind of mixed event with the PGA Tour by 2019.

“I think we ought to just get started,” he said, noting that “it’s the kind of thing that will build its own momentum.”

Just ask the Aussies.