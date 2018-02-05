Former lobbyist facing up to 130 years in prison currently a groundskeeper at Idaho golf course

It’s been a terrifying fall from grace for Todd Howe, and he could face a long time in prison.

In the meantime, he’s putting in some work on a golf course.

The former lobbyist is the federal government’s star witness in the corruption trial of three businessmen and Joseph Percoco, a former aide to Andrew Cuomo (the governor of New York). Howe, 57, has pleaded guilty to eight felonies – including extortion, wire fraud, bribery and conspiracies to commit honest services fraud – in connection with the corruption and bribery scheme involving Percoco, and is facing up to 130 years in prison.

But according to Syracuse.com, for now Howe is working as a groundskeeper at a golf course in Idaho.

This is certainly not a turn many could’ve expected.

Just two years ago, Howe was living large and making $650,000 annually. But his priorities got twisted up.

He took the stand Monday and described as a “huge mistake” the arrangement of Percoco being paid in alleged bribes through a shell company that Howe set up.

An investigation caused Howe to get fired in 2016 from a Washington lobbying firm.

As a career of 30-plus years in government affairs was over, Howe moved to Idaho in order to find work after encountering financial trouble.

“I moved to Idaho because as I indicated earlier, due to my behavior, my government career was over. I needed a job,” Howe told the jury Monday, per Syracuse.com.

That employment would be as a groundskeeper for a local golf course – mowing the greens, maintaining trees and digging ditches.

It’s definitely a switch from what Howe was doing for a line of work just years ago. But it has to be the least of Howe’s worries at the moment.

He’s hoping his cooperation with the government in this case will allow him to avoid a lengthy prison sentence.

“I certainly don’t want to go to jail and I’m hoping I don’t,” Howe testified Monday.

Not an ordinary groundskeeper’s biggest concern, but Howe is certainly no ordinary groundskeeper.