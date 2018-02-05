Mark Newell to succeed Diana Murphy as USGA president

Mark Newell will be the 65th president of the U.S. Golf Association, as the McLean, Va., product was elected to the position at the organization’s recent Annual Meeting in Miami Beach, Fla.

Newell will serve a one-year term as president, succeeding Diana Murphy.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the game of golf as USGA president, and to champion our staff’s work to lead, grow and sustain our sport,” said Newell, per USGA.org. “We are at an exciting time in golf’s evolution, and our collective focus on ensuring its future has never been stronger.”

The position entails Newell leading the 15-member volunteer USGA Executive Committee that provides strategic direction and oversight to the USGA’s full-time management and staff.

Newell is in his eighth year on the Executive Committee and has chaired the Rules of Golf Committee since 2013. He’s been a key figure in the USGA and R&A joint effort to modernize the Rules of Golf.

There are four other new additions to the Executive Committee for 2018, including Nick Price.