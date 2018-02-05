Rory McIlroy tests auto racing skills against ... Paris Hilton

Golfer and noted automobile enthusiast Rory McIlroy will face off against Paris Hilton on the race course to see who clocks the fastest lap in the episode of “The Grand Tour” available on Amazon Prime Video this upcoming Friday, Feb. 9.

As part of the show’s Celebrity Face Off bit, Hilton and McIlroy go head-to-head in a car race to see who is the world’s “fastest golf enthusiast.”

In addition to the Celebrity Face Off with Paris Hilton and Rory McIlroy, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May reluctantly agree to test three SUVs in the rugged landscapes of Canada.