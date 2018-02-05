Spring preview 2018: Conference USA

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Conference USA

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 22-25, Texarkana (Ark.) CC

Defending champion: Texas-El Paso

Team rankings: North Texas (55), Middle Tennessee State (73), Texas-El Paso (85), Charlotte (88), UAB (93), Texas-San Antonio (97), Rice (112), Western Kentucky (127), Louisiana Tech (138), Old Dominion (164), Marshall (187) Southern Mississippi (165), Florida Atlantic (179)

Midseason All-Conference team: R.J. Keur, UAB (51); Andrew Hudson, North Texas (120); Mario Carmona, Rice (140); Marcus Byrd, Middle Tennessee (146); Conor Purcell, Charlotte (154)

What to expect: A different team has won the C-USA title every year since the championship started using match play to determine its champion in 2015. However, North Texas, the 2015 champion, is poised to break that streak. The Mean Green are a deep team, led by Andrew Hudson, Ian Snyman and Viktor Forslund. Marcus Byrd and Chip Thomas give Middle Tennessee State a good chance to challenge North Texas. UAB’s R.J. Keur is the favorite to medal at the C-USA Championship.

Pick to win: North Texas

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 16-18, Verandah Club, Fort Myers, Fla.

Defending champion: Old Dominion

Team rankings: Texas-San Antonio (65), Old Dominion (66), Middle Tennessee State (76), Southern Mississippi (81), North Texas (103), Western Kentucky (118), Marshall (120), Texas-El Paso (129), Florida International (141), UAB (178), Florida Atlantic (202)

Midseason All-Conference team: Maggie Simmermacher, Old Dominion (132); Ana Gonzalez, UTSA (134); Jenna Burris, Middle Tennessee (135); Katerina Vlasinova, Old Dominion (149); Julie Houston, UTSA (247)

What to expect: Old Dominion is the defending C-USA champion after finishing second in 2016, but UTSA played the 50th toughest schedule in the country last fall, has all five players ranked No. 571 or better individually and finally looks ready to challenge for its first C-USA crown.

Pick to win: Texas-San Antonio