Spring preview 2018: MAAC

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: MAAC

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 20-22, Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Defending champion: St. Peter’s

Team rankings: St. Peter’s (247), Rider (252), Monmouth (260), Iona (263), Manhattan (269), Siena (273), Fairfield (283), Canisius (286), Niagara (290),

Midseason All-Conference team: David Hanes, Canisius (397); Jeffrey Peters, St. Peter’s (961); Glen-Michael Mihavetz, Monmouth (1,129); Connor O’Rourke, Manhattan (1,298); Justin Burkhamer, Iona (1,315)

What to expect: After finishing last season’s fall portion ranked 289th and second-to-last in the MAAC, St. Peter’s rallied to win the MAAC Championship last spring. Now, St. Peter’s is ranked first in the MAAC and 247th overall entering this spring – and returns defending conference medalist Mike Winter. David Hanes of Canisius is the favorite to medal this year while a handful of other teams could challenge St. Peter’s, including Rider, Monmouth and Iona.

Pick to win: St. Peter’s

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 20-22, Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Defending champion: Quinnipiac

Team rankings: Quinnipiac (124), Albany (145), Dayton (218), Monmouth (227), Hartford (235), Siena (236), Niagara (248), La Salle (250), Fairfield (261)

Midseason All-Conference team: Helga Einarsdottir, Albany (500); Ellie Cronin, Dayton (554); Maria Loza, Hartford (613); Sara Riso, Siena (669); Annie Lee, Albany (674);

What to expect: Unlike the men’s side of the MAAC, there are likely only two teams on the women’s that can compete for a MAAC title this spring, including defending champion Quinnipiac. Albany, the other challenger, might be better at the top with Helga Einarsdottir and Annie Lee, but Quinnipiac has more depth.

Pick to win: Quinnipiac