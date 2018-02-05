Spring preview 2018: MAC

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Mid-American Conference (MAC)

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 27-29, Sycamore Hills GC, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Defending champion: Kent State

Team rankings: Kent State (31), Miami-Ohio (50), Eastern Michigan (109), Toledo (116), Northern Illinois (126), Ball State (133), Bowling Green (174), Akron (177), Ohio (235)

Midseason All-Conference team: Patrick Flavin, Miami (31); Ian Holt, Kent State (96); Bjarki Petursson, Kent State (150); Chase Johnson, Kent State (177), Gisli Sveinbergsson, Kent State (230)

What to expect: The gap between Kent State and the rest of the conference remains the same – with the exception of Miami (Ohio), which was ranked No. 177 at midseason last year and is now 50th in the country thanks in large part to the contributions from Flavin. Still, the Golden Flashes should be the clear favorites to win an eighth MAC title in nine years as they are the much deeper team, led by Holt.

Pick to win: Kent State

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 20-22, Naperville (Ill.) CC

Defending champion: Kent State

Team rankings: Kent State (17), Northern Illinois (148), Akron (175), Bowling Green (171), Western Michigan (179), Ball State (194), Ohio (200), Eastern Michigan (217), Central Michigan (220)

Midseason All-Conference team: Pimnipa Panthong, Kent State (57); Michaela Finn, Kent State (68); Karoline Stormo, Kent State (183); Kory Nielsen, Kent State (203), Jacinta Pikunas, Akron (220)

What to expect: Kent State won the MAC title by 34 shots last spring. The Golden Flashes have now won all 19 MAC Championships, and are in position to add another this spring as they return four of their five postseason players from last season and no other MAC team is ranked better than 148th in the country.

Pick to win: Kent State