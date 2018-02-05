Spring preview 2018: MEAC

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: MEAC

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 19-21, Crosswinds GC, Savannah, Ga.

Defending champion: Augusta

Team rankings: Augusta (123), Bethune-Cookman (209), Savannah State (282), Florida A&M (285), North Caroina Central (291), Hampton (293), Maryland-Eastern Shore (296)

Midseason All-Conference team: Broc Everett, Augusta (353); Connor O’Brien, Bethune-Cookman (396); Alex Shead, Augusta (614); Daniel Brennan, Bethune-Cookman (867); Olof Gunnarsson, Augusta (907)

What to expect: No new news here as Augusta remains the heavy favorite to win this conference. The Jaguars won last year’s MEAC title by 36 shots, though they are ranked 72 spots worse at this season’s midway point compared to a year ago. Bethune-Cookman is improved this year, as well.

Pick to win: Augusta