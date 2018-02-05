Spring preview 2018: Northeast Conference

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

Next up: Northeast Conference

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 27-29, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Defending champion: Bryant

Team rankings: Central Connecticut State (229), Robert Morris (241), Fairleigh Dickinson (249), Bryant (262), Sacred Heart (271), St. Francis-Pa. (272), Wagner (279), Long Island-Brooklyn (287), St. Francis-N.Y. (292)

Midseason All-Conference team: Anthony Sebastianelli, Central Connecticut (848); Lucas Moreno, Wagner (856); David Szymanski, Robert Morris (963); Max Palmer, Robert Morris (1,030)

What to expect: Central Connecticut State finished the fall ranked first in the NEC, but CCSU will be playing its final semester of golf as the school announced the men’s and women’s golf programs at the school will be cut. It already lost Drew Aitken, its second-best player, to transfer and it’s unclear if any other players will transfer before the conclusion of the spring. Therefore, Robert Morris and Fairleigh Dickinson seem like the top two contenders in the NEC.

Pick to win: Robert Morris

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 20-22, LPGA International, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Defending champion: Sacred Heart

Team rankings: Fairleigh Dickinson (198), Sacred Heart (203), Wagner (214), Long Island-Brooklyn (237), Central Connecticut State (249), St. Francis-Pa. (262), St. Francis-N.Y. (267)

Midseason All-Conference team: Chelsea Sedlar, Sacred Heart (633); Carolina Ronchel-Salas, Long Island (661); Pascalle Tego, Wagner (747); Gabriela Santini, Fairleigh Dickinson (817); Maile Domecq Chantry, Fairleigh Dickinson (910)

What to expect: Sacred Heart rolled to the NEC title by 36 shots last spring, but this season’s title race will be much closer. Actually, Fairleigh Dickinson is the favorite behind four players ranked 973rd or better.

Pick to win: Fairleigh Dickinson