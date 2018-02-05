Spring preview 2018: Pac-12

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Pac-12

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 23-25, Rolling Hills CC, Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.

Defending champion: Oregon

Team rankings: Stanford (11), California (13), USC (15), UCLA (21), Arizona State (34), Arizona (51), Colorado (54), Oregon (62), Washington (70), Utah (74), Oregon State (101), Washington State (114)

Midseason All-Conference team: Justin Suh, USC (1); Brandon Wu, Stanford (4); Collin Morikawa, Cal (6); Alex Del Rey, Arizona State (8); Norman Xiong, Oregon (11)

What to expect: Stanford has nice depth behind Wu, but don’t count out Cal, led by Morikawa and K.K. Limbhasut. USC got off to a slow start in the fall, but junior Justin Suh closed the fall with two wins and a T-2 finish. UCLA is back in the picture after a couple of down years by the Bruins’ standards. Arizona State is maturing nicely, and Alex Del Rey has been a real bright spot for the Sun Devils. Xiong is a legit contender for the Haskins, but the Ducks underachieved in the fall.

Pick to win: Stanford.

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 22-24, Broadmoor GC, Seattle

Defending champion: UCLA

Team rankings: UCLA (1), Stanford (5), USC (10), Arizona State (12), Colorado (14), Washington (18), California (30), Arizona (41), Oregon (59), Washington State (63), Oregon State (77)

Midseason All-Conference team: Andrea Lee, Stanford (1); Lilia Vu, UCLA (3); Robynn Ree, USC (6*); Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA (8); Bethany Wu, UCLA (14)

What to expect: Pac-12 contenders USC and Arizona State lost players to the pros this winter, which leaves UCLA as the slight favorite over Stanford. The Bruins, who didn’t make it out of regionals last year, have arguably the deepest team in the country behind Vu, Tavatanakit and Wu. Stanford still has experience on its side behind Lee, Shannon Aubert and Albana Valenzuela. USC losing Ree and Muni He and Arizona State losing Linnea Strom will hurt, but both teams still have talent to compete in the Pac-12. Washington is back in the fold, too, after the 2016 national champs struggled a season ago.

Pick to win: UCLA