Waste Management Phoenix Open sets attendance record (again) with over 700,000

The Waste Management Phoenix Open, if it’s known for anything, attracts an insane number of spectators for a golf tournament.

That trend continued in 2018, with another record-breaking week at TPC Scottsdale.

As Golf Channel’s Will Gray tweeted, the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open set a new tournament record for attendance with 719,179 spectators for the week.

Official numbers are in on the record-breaking crowds this week at TPC Scottsdale. pic.twitter.com/lrNJIEb80U — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) February 4, 2018

Yeah, those are some gaudy numbers.

And as you can see, three of the seven daily attendance records were smashed as well.

Of course, the high-energy atmosphere of the event – specifically at TPC Scottsdale’s par-3 16th – has played a massive role in these huge numbers. And while fan antics at the event don’t fit with everyone’s sensibilities, clearly there’s a large market for this.

Now that the tournament has surpassed the 700,000 spectator mark, what’s the next target?

Can the party at the Waste Management Phoenix Open top 750,000 next year? Will it reach 1 million at some point? If so, when?

Some interesting timelines to ponder. Regardless, there’s no doubt the spectators flock to this unique event on the PGA Tour calendar.