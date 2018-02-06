4. Be honest

Fitters often hear players talk about how far they hit driver and how low they score, but the numbers frequently tell a different story. Be honest with a fitter to get the most benefit – they are there to help. “Be a good communicator, sharing what feels right,” said Brett Porath, director of fitting for Titleist. “The fitter can see the numbers, but they can’t tell you what feels right. It’s very much a team process.”

3. Try everything

Just because your buddy plays a certain driver and kills it, that driver doesn’t necessarily fit your swing. Take your time and try as many clubs as you can. And don’t buy off the rack when a fitting is available. “We don’t want anyone to come in, pull a club off a rack and walk to the cash register,” said Randy Peitsch, senior vice president of operations for PGA Tour Superstore. “That does happen … but we try to fit 100 percent of customers into clubs, even if they are willing to buy it (without a fitting).”

2. Focus on consistency

Sure, everyone wants more distance. But if you want to lower your scores, work with a fitter to tighten your dispersion, especially with irons. “At the end of the day, everybody wants to hit it farther. And generally, people do pick up distance,” said Mike Helfrich, vice president of club fitting and merchandise at GolfTEC. “But I always hate for that to be the one criteria, because you can improve them dramatically by bringing in their dispersion even if their distance doesn’t necessarily go up.”

1. Do the whole bag

Too many players focus only on drivers and irons, ignoring other clubs. “Fairway woods, that’s a challenging club to hit,” said Josh Talge, vice president of golf club marketing for Titleist. “But with a proper fitter, they can really help you with your gapping, figure out where should your iron set stop, where should you go into hybrids and how many hybrids, and at what point do you go from a hybrid to a fairway wood. It’s so player dependent.”

(Note: This story appears in the Jan. 28, 2018 issue of Golfweek.)