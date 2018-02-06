Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Phil Mickelson. Everything just seems to be coming together for Phil. Sure, I think Dustin Johnson and Jason Day are safer bets to win, but for some reason I like Lefty this week. He’s putting it great and finally figured out the driver last week. Three-time winner here could make it four.
- Also like: Jason Day, Brandt Snedeker and Pat Perez. Day is showcasing that World No. 1-like form again. Sneds is finally healthy and owns two wins here, including one in 2015 when players saw similar conditions to what is expected this week. Perez is enjoying a great season and is top 5 in both strokes gained: putting and greens in regulation.
- Sleeper: Chesson Hadley. He’s ranked inside the top 70, but I still feel like people aren’t giving him respect. He now has four top-5s this season and owns a pair of top-10s at Pebble.
- DraftKings bargain: Rafa Cabrera-Bello ($6,900). Severely under-priced for a guy ranked 21st in the world and who hits a ton of greens.
- Fade: Sean O’Hair. Has made 12 of 13 cuts at Pebble, so he could be a deep sleeper in the eyes of some. But he has just one top-10 (2009), his putting and ballstriking stats are down and his recent form in poor.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. He loves this place and he already has a dominant eight-shot victory in 2018. If it’s going to be a big year for DJ, Pebble is a prime spot for him to pick off another W.
- Also like: Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson. How can you not like a guy who’s in contention every week? Rahm went 1-2-1 prior to Torrey Pines and his last two starts have produced T-29 and T-11. But those way undersell his performances, as he was right there through 36 holes at Torrey and through 54 holes at TPC Scottsdale. His first appearance at Pebble also produced a top-five showing. Lefty is coming off a T-5 in Phoenix and is a monster at this place. Not liking a four-time winner of the event while he’s in form would be odd, no?
- Sleeper: Nick Watney. He boasts a strong record here (three top 10s) and it seems he’s rounding into form. After a slew of missed cuts, he made two straight at La Quinta and Torrey and then a third at TPC Scottsdale. His T-26 showing at Waste Management was his best finish since July.
- DraftKings bargain: Austin Cook ($7,000). Wow, not a lot of respect for Cook to be down at this price. He only won his first PGA Tour event three months ago with a flourish. Since then, his worst finish is T-31 and he was in contention again through 54 holes at La Quinta. His floor for the most part is a solid finish, and his ceiling is certainly a win. Sounds like a good get at this price.
- Fade: J.B. Holmes. He plays well around this place, but I think the slow-play controversy at Torrey is still lingering a little. He certainly didn’t dispel that with an MC at TPC Scottsdale.
