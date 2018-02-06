Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Phil Mickelson. Everything just seems to be coming together for Phil. Sure, I think Dustin Johnson and Jason Day are safer bets to win, but for some reason I like Lefty this week. He’s putting it great and finally figured out the driver last week. Three-time winner here could make it four.



Phil Mickelson. Everything just seems to be coming together for Phil. Sure, I think Dustin Johnson and Jason Day are safer bets to win, but for some reason I like Lefty this week. He’s putting it great and finally figured out the driver last week. Three-time winner here could make it four. Also like: Jason Day, Brandt Snedeker and Pat Perez. Day is showcasing that World No. 1-like form again. Sneds is finally healthy and owns two wins here, including one in 2015 when players saw similar conditions to what is expected this week. Perez is enjoying a great season and is top 5 in both strokes gained: putting and greens in regulation.



Jason Day, Brandt Snedeker and Pat Perez. Day is showcasing that World No. 1-like form again. Sneds is finally healthy and owns two wins here, including one in 2015 when players saw similar conditions to what is expected this week. Perez is enjoying a great season and is top 5 in both strokes gained: putting and greens in regulation. Sleeper: Chesson Hadley. He’s ranked inside the top 70, but I still feel like people aren’t giving him respect. He now has four top-5s this season and owns a pair of top-10s at Pebble.

Chesson Hadley. He’s ranked inside the top 70, but I still feel like people aren’t giving him respect. He now has four top-5s this season and owns a pair of top-10s at Pebble. DraftKings bargain: Rafa Cabrera-Bello ($6,900). Severely under-priced for a guy ranked 21st in the world and who hits a ton of greens.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello ($6,900). Severely under-priced for a guy ranked 21st in the world and who hits a ton of greens. Fade: Sean O’Hair. Has made 12 of 13 cuts at Pebble, so he could be a deep sleeper in the eyes of some. But he has just one top-10 (2009), his putting and ballstriking stats are down and his recent form in poor.



Kevin Casey