Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The West Coast Swing heads back to California this week for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Last year, the Monterey Peninsula experienced lots of wind and rain. This year will be the exact opposite: perfect conditions are in store for the 156-player field, which includes Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and defending champion Jordan Spieth. The last time this event got weather conditions like this was in 2015.

Remember, this week again uses a three course rotation par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Link, which also hosts the final round; par-72 Spyglass Hill and par-71 Monterey Peninsula Country Club, which has five par 3s. All courses are less than 7,000 yards, too. There will be a 54-hole cut, though only the top 60 and ties will compete on Sunday.

A year ago, Spieth ranked third in greens in regulation, fourth in strokes gained: putting, and 12th in strokes gained: approach-the-green. He was 45th in strokes gained: off-the-tee and 26th in driving distance. Back when Brandt Snedeker won in 2015, he excelled in similar categories, ranking T-3 in GIR and seventh in SGP.

Here are my top 25 fantasy-golf options for this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

1. Dustin Johnson: Making his first Tour start since dominating at Kapalua (was T-9 in Abu Dhabi a few weeks ago). Has seven top-10s, including two wins (2009, ’10) in 10 starts here with just one MC. Third a year ago. Ranked T-9 in GIR and T-20 in SGP.

2. Jason Day: Coming off a win at Torrey Pines and hasn’t finished outside the top 25 in 10 starts since the British Open, where he was T-27. Perfect in eight tries here with four top-10s, including a T-5 last year. Ranked 25th in SGP.

3. Phil Mickelson: Just three MCs in 21 starts at Pebble with three wins, a runner-up, two thirds and two other top-10s. Coming off T-5 in Phoenix, his third top-6 finish in his last seven Tour starts. Ranked sixth in SGP.

4. Rory McIlroy: Making Pebble debut this year, but started the year with finishes of T-3, second in the Middle East. He’s back.

5. Jon Rahm: Has had frustrating finishes the past two weeks, but still has two wins, a runner-up and nothing worse than T-29 the last five starts. Was T-5 in Pebble debut last year. Putted much better in Phoenix and now is ranked 46th in SGP.

6. Jordan Spieth: Coming off disappointing missed cut in Phoenix, which snapped an impressive run that featured only two finishes worse than T-18 in 15 starts. In five starts at Pebble, he has nothing worse than T-22 and three top-7s, including his win last year. Throw out a 78 in the third round in 2014 and Spieth has shot under par in 17 of 20 rounds here. Still ranked first in GIR but is now No. 195 in SGP. Expect that number to improve this week.

7. Brandt Snedeker: Two-time winner of this event (2013, ’15) has made seven of 10 cuts here. Was fourth last year. Starting to regain momentum post-injury with T-23 in Phoenix. Ranked 19th in SGP.

8. Pat Perez: Has made 13 of 15 cuts here with three top-10s, including a runner-up in 2002. Also has six top-25s. Owns a win and two other top-5s this season on Tour. Ranked fifth in both SGP and GIR.

9. Patrick Reed: Perfect in five tries here with two top-7s and nothing worse than T-29. Boasts four top-25s in last five worldwide starts. Ranked 31st in SGP.

10. Matt Kuchar: Coming off his first top-10 of the season, a T-5 in Phoenix. Mixed bag here with four MCs and a WD in 11 starts. However, he was T-6 in 2007 and T-14 in 2009. Ranked fourth in SGP and T-9 in GIR.

11. Gary Woodland: Coming off first win since 2013, in Phoenix. MC in first two tries here but tied for fifth last year. Ranked eighth in SGP and 18th in GIR.

12. Paul Casey: T-19 or better in three Tour starts this season. Two MCs in as many tries at Pebble, but hasn’t played here since 2002. Ranked 13th in GIR.

13. Kevin Kisner: T-10 finish last year was his best by far in five trips to Pebble. T-50 at CareerBuilder snapped streak of five straight top-25s. Ranked third in SGP and 20th in GIR.

14. Rafa Cabrera-Bello: Owns five top-11 finishes in last eight worldwide starts. Hasn’t played this event since 2014, when he was T-64. Ranked second in GIR.

15. Chesson Hadley: T-5 in Phoenix was his fourth top-5 of the season. T-10 in first two trips to Pebble before MC in 2016. Top 40 in SGP and GIR.

16. Chez Reavie: No top-25s and five missed cuts in eight starts here, but playing best golf of his career. Coming off playoff loss in Phoenix and had seven top-25s in eight starts before that. Ranks 12th in GIR.

17. J.B. Holmes: Has missed just one cut here in 11 trips. T-23 or better six times, including three straight years now. T-2 in 2010. Two MCs surround his solo fourth at Farmers. Ranked seventh in SGP.

18. Patrick Cantlay: Tied for ninth in debut here (2013) and was T-48 a year ago. T-51 at Farmers ended run of seven straight top-20s finishes.

19. Bryson DeChambeau: Missed cut last year here and had missed two straight cuts before T-5 in Phoenix. Putted better last week and is ranked seventh in GIR.

20. Adam Scott: T-52 in only trip to Pebble (2010). Best finish in last five worldwide starts is 25th. Ranked 31st in GIR. He’s risky but has upside.

21. Nick Watney: Has made 10 of 13 cuts here with three top-10s, including a runner-up finish in 2015. Coming off his best finish (T-26 at Phoenix) since last year’s Quicken Loans National.

22. Beau Hossler: Missed cut last year here, but showing some great form of late. T-17 in Phoenix despite a closing 71. Ranked 32nd in SGP.

23. Shane Lowry: Three trips to Pebble have produced a T-14 (2017) and T-21 (2015). T-65, MC in two starts since posting four straight top-12s.

24. Kevin Chappell: Good ballstriker who has been T-31 or better with two top-15s in last four starts. Has made six of nine cuts at Pebble, too.

25. Graeme McDowell: He’s missed three straight cuts, but he owns two top-10s in four starts at this event. Plus, he won a U.S. Open at Pebble, in 2010. Ranked second in SGP.