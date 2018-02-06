FootJoy's Tour-S: 'The most stable shoe we've ever built'

Last year at the Shell Houston Open, FootJoy’s product team invited PGA Tour players to check out the company’s latest offerings, including the final confirmation sample of the Tour-S shoe.

“Guys were lined up,” said Keith Duffy, Footjoy’s senior product manager of footwear. “Charley Hoffman is four guys deep and tweets out, ‘In line to see all the new stuff that FootJoy is coming out with.'”

Adam Scott picked up the Tour-S and looked at the vamp: “Details like this are what I like.”

Kevin Kisner, whose feedback was considered throughout the shoe’s creation process, couldn’t wait to start playing in them.

“He wanted to play in it ASAP,” Duffy said. “He had been giving us feedback on this all along the way and was just so excited for the release of it. Since he’s gotten into it, he hasn’t gone back.”

Beginning Feb. 15, everyone will be able to purchase the Tour-S, which Duffy calls, “The most stable shoe we’ve ever built.”

So how did FootJoy accomplish that while keeping the shoe lightweight and comfortable?

“We wanted to look at every single part and component and make sure that it actually had a purpose and had a reason for being there,” Duffy said. “We wanted nothing on the golf shoe that didn’t need to be there.”

One of most notable features of the Tour-S is the PowerPlate outsole, which provides a lightweight yet stable platform made of Pebax polymer. Pebax is often used in football and soccer cleats, and is stronger and about 20 percent lighter than polyurethane. It also has a higher energy return.

“As a result, golfers are going to get more energy back,” Duffy said.

The PowerPlate features an integrated carbon-weave, fiberglass mid-foot plate and nine LaunchPods to create additional structure, surface area and ground coverage for maximum stability.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Another feature of the Tour-S is more noticeable. The PowerStrap is a molded harness integrated into the shoe’s upper that provides lock-down medial and lateral support.

“It’s the iconic component of the shoe,” Duffy said. “It is visible but functional, too.”

Other features include a Dual Density PU Fit-Bed for underfoot cushioning, Pure Performance Luxury leather with a two-year waterproof warranty, and molded SecureCollar and ComforTongue for a precision fit.

Duffy said the player response has been great, and that 10-12 Tour players wear the shoe. The Tour-S got its first victory this year when Chris Paisley won the BMW SA Open.

“From the moment I tested this shoe, I knew it provided the perfect blend of comfort and stability for me, especially on my left side as I move through the ball,” said Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

Said Kisner: “It feels like a wider platform than I’m used to, like I have more ground coverage and contact and a much more stable base.”

The Tour-S comes in three colorways –white/blue/lime, white/lime and black/red/white – for its laced version ($249.95). Those three and a fourth colorway – white/dark gray/orange – are available for the Boa closure system without laces ($279.95).

“It’s our most feature-laden, highest-tech golf shoe that we’ve ever come out with, plus it checks the box of it looks good,” Duffy said. “… We want this to be the most talked about shoe in golf for 2018.”