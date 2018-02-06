Spring preview 2018: West Coast Conference

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: West Coast Conference

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 16-18, Carlton Oaks, Santee, Calif.

Defending champion: BYU

Team rankings: BYU (29), Pepperdine (38), Santa Clara (39), St. Mary’s-Calif. (43), San Francisco (60), Loyola Marymount (99), Gonzaga (144), San Diego (152), Pacific (175)

Midseason All-Conference team: Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine (7); Patrick Fishburn, BYU (36); Hayden Shieh, Santa Clara (38); Riley Elmes, Loyola-Marymount (77); Peter Kuest, BYU (99)

What to expect: BYU won by seven shots over Pepperdine on its home course last spring, and while still the favorite, the Cougars will have their hands full as the level of competition has improved in the WCC with the rise of Santa Clara and San Francisco to join Pepperdine and St. Mary’s as challengers to BYU. This conference could put six teams in NCAA regionals.

Pick to win: BYU

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 16-18, Carlton Oaks, Santee, Calif.

Defending champion: BYU

Team rankings: BYU (45), Pepperdine (48), Santa Clara (92), San Francisco (210), Gonzaga (222)

Midseason All-Conference team: Kendra Dalton, BYU (126); Rose Huang, BYU (145); Aiko Leong, BYU (166); Hira Naveed, Pepperdine (198); Patricia Wong, Pepperdine (220)

What to expect: With only five teams in this league, the WCC does not get an AQ into the postseason. BYU topped Pepperdine by 11 shots last spring on its home course to win a second straight WCC title. This year, though, San Diego is the host and with USD not having a women’s team there will be no home-course advantage on the women’s side. Still, the WCC will be a two-team race again with BYU being the best the top and Pepperdine havin the best bottom end of the lineup.

Pick to win: BYU