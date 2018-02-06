The Field: Golfweek Northern California Junior Open

Registration is underway for the Golfweek Northern California Junior Open April 12-13 at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento.
The event is open to all junior players age 13-19.
Winners earn automatic invitations to the Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational May 19-20 at Mesa Country Club in Mesa, Ariz., and to the Golfweek International Junior Invitational Oct. 27-28 at Mission Inn Resort north of Orlando, Fla. The event is also nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and Junior Golf Scoreboard.
The AJGA is recognizing the event with the following PBE status:
Boys and Girls winners: 8 Stars
Boys top 5 and Girls top 3: 4 Stars
Boys top 10 and Girls top 5: 1 Star
Anyone wanting to registers for the tournament may click on the following link:
The following is a list of players currently registered to compete:
Boys Division
- Rajvir Bedi, San Jose, CA
- Sornakumar Chellamani, Fremont, CA
- Isaiah Choi, San Ramon, CA
- Rohan Dalal, Fremont, CA
- Trey Davis, Plumas Lake, CA
- Tyson Dinsmore, Los Altos Hills, CA
- Ryan Duswalt, Westlake Village, CA
- Drew Halili, Port Orchard, WA
- Brendan Hopkins, Danville, CA
- Justin Hopkins, Danville, CA
- Charlie Hsieh, Atherton, CA
- Jack Hultquist, Newcastle, WA
- Cooper Hunt, Sacramento, CA
- Ian Johnston, Swisher, IA
- Alex Jung, San Diego, CA
- Andrew Jung, San Diego, CA
- Riley Klingelberg, Murrieta, CA
- Ethan Korock, Austin, TX
- Brooks Li, Irvine, CA
- Griffin Long, Davis, CA
- Connor Motherway, Reno, NV
- Caleb Shetler, Saratoga, CA
- Kevin Sze, Saratoga, CA
- Jacob Tarkany, Scottsdale, AZ
- Connor Tran, Gilroy, CA
- Jared Tungol, Rocklin, CA
Girls
- Priya Bakshi, Palo Alto, CA
- Aishvarya Bedi, San Jose, CA
- Annika Borrelli, Alamo, CA
- Harper Clementz, San Francisco, CA
- Yena Jang, Roseville, CA
- Yewon Jang, Roseville, CA
- Julie (YounSoo) Ju, Chandler, AZ
- Sammy Lee, San Ramon, CA
- Sanjay Pal, Cupertino, CA
- Precious Saelee, Walnut, CA
- Patricia Sweeney, Folsom, CA
- Kailee Welch, Huntington Beach, CA
- Doodle Yuen, Los Gatos, CA
Comments