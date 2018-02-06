Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
The Field: Golfweek Northern California Junior Open

The Field: Golfweek Northern California Junior Open

The Field: Golfweek Northern California Junior Open

Registration is underway for the Golfweek Northern California Junior Open April 12-13 at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento.

The event is open to all junior players age 13-19.

Winners earn automatic invitations to the Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational May 19-20 at Mesa Country Club in Mesa, Ariz., and to the Golfweek International Junior Invitational Oct. 27-28 at Mission Inn Resort north of Orlando, Fla. The event is also nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and Junior Golf Scoreboard.

The AJGA is recognizing the event with the following PBE status:

Boys and Girls winners: 8 Stars

Boys top 5 and Girls top 3: 4 Stars

Boys top 10 and Girls top 5: 1 Star

Anyone wanting to registers for the tournament may click on the following link:

Golfweek NorCal Registration

The following is a list of players currently registered to compete:

Boys Division

  • Rajvir Bedi, San Jose, CA
  • Sornakumar Chellamani, Fremont, CA
  • Isaiah Choi, San Ramon, CA
  • Rohan Dalal, Fremont, CA
  • Trey Davis, Plumas Lake, CA
  • Tyson Dinsmore, Los Altos Hills, CA
  • Ryan Duswalt, Westlake Village, CA
  • Drew Halili, Port Orchard, WA
  • Brendan Hopkins, Danville, CA
  • Justin Hopkins, Danville, CA
  • Charlie Hsieh, Atherton, CA
  • Jack Hultquist, Newcastle, WA
  • Cooper Hunt, Sacramento, CA
  • Ian Johnston, Swisher, IA
  • Alex Jung, San Diego, CA
  • Andrew Jung, San Diego, CA
  • Riley Klingelberg, Murrieta, CA
  • Ethan Korock, Austin, TX
  • Brooks Li, Irvine, CA
  • Griffin Long, Davis, CA
  • Connor Motherway, Reno, NV
  • Caleb Shetler, Saratoga, CA
  • Kevin Sze, Saratoga, CA
  • Jacob Tarkany, Scottsdale, AZ
  • Connor Tran, Gilroy, CA
  • Jared Tungol, Rocklin, CA

Girls

  • Priya Bakshi, Palo Alto, CA
  • Aishvarya Bedi, San Jose, CA
  • Annika Borrelli, Alamo, CA
  • Harper Clementz, San Francisco, CA
  • Yena Jang, Roseville, CA
  • Yewon Jang, Roseville, CA
  • Julie (YounSoo) Ju, Chandler, AZ
  • Sammy Lee, San Ramon, CA
  • Sanjay Pal, Cupertino, CA
  • Precious Saelee, Walnut, CA
  • Patricia Sweeney, Folsom, CA
  • Kailee Welch, Huntington Beach, CA
  • Doodle Yuen, Los Gatos, CA

 

