The Field: Golfweek Northern California Junior Open

Registration is underway for the Golfweek Northern California Junior Open April 12-13 at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento.

The event is open to all junior players age 13-19.

Winners earn automatic invitations to the Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational May 19-20 at Mesa Country Club in Mesa, Ariz., and to the Golfweek International Junior Invitational Oct. 27-28 at Mission Inn Resort north of Orlando, Fla. The event is also nationally ranked by Golfweek/Sagarin and Junior Golf Scoreboard.

The AJGA is recognizing the event with the following PBE status:

Boys and Girls winners: 8 Stars

Boys top 5 and Girls top 3: 4 Stars

Boys top 10 and Girls top 5: 1 Star

Anyone wanting to registers for the tournament may click on the following link:

Golfweek NorCal Registration

The following is a list of players currently registered to compete:

Boys Division

Rajvir Bedi, San Jose, CA

Sornakumar Chellamani, Fremont, CA

Isaiah Choi, San Ramon, CA

Rohan Dalal, Fremont, CA

Trey Davis, Plumas Lake, CA

Tyson Dinsmore, Los Altos Hills, CA

Ryan Duswalt, Westlake Village, CA

Drew Halili, Port Orchard, WA

Brendan Hopkins, Danville, CA

Justin Hopkins, Danville, CA

Charlie Hsieh, Atherton, CA

Jack Hultquist, Newcastle, WA

Cooper Hunt, Sacramento, CA

Ian Johnston, Swisher, IA

Alex Jung, San Diego, CA

Andrew Jung, San Diego, CA

Riley Klingelberg, Murrieta, CA

Ethan Korock, Austin, TX

Brooks Li, Irvine, CA

Griffin Long, Davis, CA

Connor Motherway, Reno, NV

Caleb Shetler, Saratoga, CA

Kevin Sze, Saratoga, CA

Jacob Tarkany, Scottsdale, AZ

Connor Tran, Gilroy, CA

Jared Tungol, Rocklin, CA

Girls