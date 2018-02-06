Golf streaker out of jail, loses job but says 'it was worth it'

A man arrested after streaking during the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am said his stunt “was worth it” because people got a “kick out of it.”

Adam Stalmach, 24, of Goodyear, Ariz., was released Monday after spending five days in jail. He was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after running naked around the 17th green for a nearly five minutes Wednesday. He was eventually removed by security personnel.

Not surprisingly, Stalmach said alcohol played a part in fueling his courage. He said he had at least eight drinks in an hour before streaking.

“The alcohol helped. I definitely wouldn’t have done it if I was sober,” Stalmach told azfamily.com. He lost his bartending gig following the incident and faces a $1,500 fine.

“Me and my buddy were talking about somebody streaking throughout the day and we figured, if you want something done right, do it yourself,” an “embarrassed” Stalmach said. “As long as somebody laughed and got a kick out of it, that’s why I did it.”

While he and the crowd enjoyed his jaunt at TPC Scottsdale, his time in jail was not nearly as fun. “It sucked. Jail is not fun. It’s not a good idea.”

Do not expect a repeat in 2019.

“I do apologize. It definitely won’t happen again. I am not allowed back.”