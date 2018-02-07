AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Round 1 tee times, pairings

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Thursday across three courses amid some of the most spectacular scenery on the PGA Tour and the tee times and pairings are set for Round 1.

Led by the pairings of Dustin Johnson/Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy/Phil Mickelson, golfers will play at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course.

This event, which will include notable celebrities like Bill Murray, hosts a 54-hole cut, with the low 60 scores and ties playing the final round at Pebble Beach Sunday.

Spieth won the event last year and his playing partner Johnson recorded back-to-back victories in 2009 and ’10. Mickelson is a four-time champion. McIlroy has never played in this event. He’s been red-hot this year coming off an injury-plagued 2017 on the Euro Tour with a T-3 in Abu Dhabi and a second-place finish at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

As always, all times listed are Eastern.

TV coverage

Thursday & Friday: Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m.

Saturday: Golf Channel, 2-3:30 p.m.; CBS: 4- 7 p.m.

Sunday: Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS: 3-7 p.m.

Thursday Tee Times

Pebble Beach – No . 1

11:00 a.m. — J.J. Henry, Scott Brown

11:11 a.m. — Graeme McDowell, Sangmoon Bae

11:22 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Cameron Davis

11:33 a.m. — Brett Stegmaier, Sam Ryder

11:44 a.m. — Matt Jones, Chez Reavie

11:55 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Austin Cook

12:06 p.m. — Tim Herron, David Hearn

12:17 p.m. — Scott Stallings, Cameron Tringale

12:28 p.m. — Rick Lamb, Denny McCarthy

12:39 p.m. — Johnson Wagner, Ricky Barnes

12:50 p.m. — Ryan Armour, Fabian Gomez

1:01 p.m. — J.B. Holmes, Vijay Singh

1:12 p.m. — Rob Oppenheim, Tom Hoge

Pebble Beach – No . 10

11:00 a.m. — Robert Garrigus, Robert Streb

11:11 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Paul Casey

11:22 a.m. — Angel Cabrera, Ben Crane

11:33 a.m. — Zecheng Dou, Xinjun Zhang

11:44 a.m. — Tyler Duncan, George McNeil

11:55 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Grayson Murray

12:06 p.m. — Billy Hurley III, Troy Merritt

12:17 p.m. — Conrad Shindler, Joel Dahmen

12:28 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, J.T. Poston

12:39 p.m. — Jonathan Byrd, Derek Fathauer

12:50 p.m. — Brendon de Jonge, Branden Grace

1:01 p.m. — Ted Potter, Jr., Scott Piercy

1:12 p.m. — Brice Garnett, Lanto Griffin

Spyglass Hill – No. 1

11:00 a.m. — Jerry Kelly, Kevin Streelman

11:11 a.m. — Brian Gay, Steve Stricker

11:22 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

11:33 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Tom Lovelady

11:44 a.m. — Colt Knost, Gary Woodland

11:55 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy

12:06 p.m. — D.A. Points, Chris Stroud

12:17 p.m. — Hunter Mahan, Will Zalatoris

12:28 p.m. — Jonathan Randolph, Trey Mullinax

12:39 p.m. — Zac Blair, Jason Kokrak

12:50 p.m. — Adam Scott, Nick Watney

1:01 p.m. — Mac Hughes, Kevin Na

1:12 p.m. — Peter Jacobsen, Kelly Kraft

Spyglass Hill – No. 10

11:00 a.m. — Ernie Els, Mike Weir

11:11 a.m. — Jason Day, William McGirt

11:22 a.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Billy Horschel

11:33 a.m. — Andrew Yun, Sam Saunders

11:44 a.m. — James Hahn, Alex Cejka

11:55 a.m. — Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar

12:06 p.m. — Kevin Chappell, Kevin Kisner

12:17 p.m. — Ken Duke, Luke Donald

12:28 p.m. –Maverick McNealy, Paul Dunne

12:39 p.m. — Daniel Summerhays, Shawn Stefani

12:50 p.m. — Russell Knox, Jimmy Walker

1:01 p.m. — Cody Gribble, Shane Bertsch

1:12 p.m. — Kyle Thompson, Julian Suri

Monterey Peninsula – No. 1

11:00 a.m. — Richy Werenski, Steve Wheatcroft

11:11 a.m. — Greg Chalmers, Peter Malnati

11:22 a.m. — Jonas Blixt, Padraig Harrington

11:33 a.m. — Corey Conners, Seamus Power

11:44 a.m. — Ryan Blaum, Cameron Percy

11:55 a.m. — Pat Perez, Vaughn Taylor

12:06 p.m. — Derek Ernst, Charley Hoffman

12:17 p.m. — Martin Piller, Roberto Diaz

12:28 p.m. — Talor Gooch, Nicholas Lindheim

12:39 p.m. — Tyrone Van Aswegen, Dominic Bozzelli

12:50 p.m. — K.J. Choi, Brian Stuard

1:01 p.m. — Brandon Harkins, David Solomon

1:12 p.m. — Matt Akins, Ethan Tracy

Monterey Peninsula – No. 10

11:00 a.m. — Eric Axley, Rory Sabbatini

11:11 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Aaron Baddeley

11:22 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Jim Herman

11:33 a.m. — Bronson Burgoon, Ben Silverman

11:44 a.m. — Charlie Beljan, Chesson Hadley

11:55 a.m. — Rafa Cabrera Bello, Shane Lowry

12:06 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

12:17 p.m. — Sean O’Hair, David Duval

12:28 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Nate Lashley

12:39 p.m. — Chris Kirk, Matt Every

12:50 p.m. — Russell Henley, Rod Pampling

1:01 p.m. — Jason Bohn, Ben Martin

1:12 p.m. — Aaron Wise, Adam Schenk