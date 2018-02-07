Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Handicaps, course affiliations of notable amateurs in Pebble Beach field

Handicaps, course affiliations of notable amateurs in Pebble Beach field

PGA Tour

Handicaps, course affiliations of notable amateurs in Pebble Beach field

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Augusta National. Pine Valley. Cypress Point.

Those are just a few of the course affiliations for amateurs playing in this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Here is a look at some notable amateurs this year, along with their handicaps and clubs:

  • Bret Baier, 4, Burning Tree Club and Congressional CC
  • Aneel Bhusri, 9, San Francisco GC and Augusta National GC
  • Larry The Cable Guy, 15, Firethorn GC
  • Peter Castleman, 7, Cypress Point GC and Pine Valley GC
  • Carson Daly, 9, Plandome CC and Riviera CC
  • Jimmy Dunne III, 3, Seminole GC and Cypress Point GC
  • Tim Finchem, 9, Pablo Creek GC and TPC Sawgrass
  • Larry Fitzgerald, 13, Whisper Rock GC
  • Wayne Gretzky, 9, Sherwood CC and Gozzer Ranch G&LC
  • Chris Harrison, 10, North Ranch CC and Sherwood CC
  • Toby Keith, 14, Belmar GC
  • Gerry McIlroy, 5, Holywood GC
  • Scott McNealy, 7, Sharon Heights CC and Stanford GC
  • Bill Murray, 15, Sleepy Hollow
  • Chris O’Donnell, 6, Bel-Air CC and Valley Club of Montecito
  • Jake Owen, 2, GC of Tennessee
  • Alfonso Ribeiro, 4, Lakeside GC
  • Condoleeza Rice, 16, Stanford GC
  • Aaron Rodgers, 9, Green Bay CC
  • Kelly Rohrbach, 7, Winged Foot GC and Medalist GC
  • Ray Romano, 17, Lakeside GC and El Caballero
  • Tony Romo, 0, N/A
  • Bob Rowling, 10, Augusta National GC and Dallas CC
  • Darius Rucker, 8, Bulls Bay GC and CC of Charleston
  • Alex Smith, 8, N/A
  • Lee Styslinger III, 10, Shoal Creek and Augusta National GC
  • Justin Verlander, 4, N/A
  • Clay Walker, 10, GC of Tennessee and Champions GC

, PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home