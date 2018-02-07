Handicaps, course affiliations of notable amateurs in Pebble Beach field

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Augusta National. Pine Valley. Cypress Point.
Those are just a few of the course affiliations for amateurs playing in this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Here is a look at some notable amateurs this year, along with their handicaps and clubs:
- Bret Baier, 4, Burning Tree Club and Congressional CC
- Aneel Bhusri, 9, San Francisco GC and Augusta National GC
- Larry The Cable Guy, 15, Firethorn GC
- Peter Castleman, 7, Cypress Point GC and Pine Valley GC
- Carson Daly, 9, Plandome CC and Riviera CC
- Jimmy Dunne III, 3, Seminole GC and Cypress Point GC
- Tim Finchem, 9, Pablo Creek GC and TPC Sawgrass
- Larry Fitzgerald, 13, Whisper Rock GC
- Wayne Gretzky, 9, Sherwood CC and Gozzer Ranch G&LC
- Chris Harrison, 10, North Ranch CC and Sherwood CC
- Toby Keith, 14, Belmar GC
- Gerry McIlroy, 5, Holywood GC
- Scott McNealy, 7, Sharon Heights CC and Stanford GC
- Bill Murray, 15, Sleepy Hollow
- Chris O’Donnell, 6, Bel-Air CC and Valley Club of Montecito
- Jake Owen, 2, GC of Tennessee
- Alfonso Ribeiro, 4, Lakeside GC
- Condoleeza Rice, 16, Stanford GC
- Aaron Rodgers, 9, Green Bay CC
- Kelly Rohrbach, 7, Winged Foot GC and Medalist GC
- Ray Romano, 17, Lakeside GC and El Caballero
- Tony Romo, 0, N/A
- Bob Rowling, 10, Augusta National GC and Dallas CC
- Darius Rucker, 8, Bulls Bay GC and CC of Charleston
- Alex Smith, 8, N/A
- Lee Styslinger III, 10, Shoal Creek and Augusta National GC
- Justin Verlander, 4, N/A
- Clay Walker, 10, GC of Tennessee and Champions GC
