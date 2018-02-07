Jon Rahm can become No. 1 this week at Pebble Beach, but Dustin Johnson not worried

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jon Rahm has another chance to dethrone Dustin Johnson as the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer this week at Pebble Beach.

Rahm had his first chance two weeks ago at the Farmers Insurance Open, but closed in 75-77 to finish T-29. He’ll need to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and hope Johnson finishes outside the top 45.

Not that Johnson is concerned.

“No, I mean it’s just how it goes,” said Johnson, who hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since dominating at Kapalua (Rahm finished second that week), though he did tee it up in Abu Dhabi last month and tied for third.

“I haven’t played. The last tournament I played, I guess on Tour, I won and I played Abu Dhabi. But he’s playing really good right now, so, yeah, I mean if he would have passed me, he would have passed me. Could have probably got it back this week if I won, so.”

Johnson will play alongside his father-in-law and NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky this week at Pebble Beach. He has finished outside the top 20 just once since the British Open. Rahm, on the other hand, has won twice and finished second in his last five starts, which also includes a T-11 last week in Phoenix.

“If I keep playing well and keep winning then, no, I’m going to stay No. 1,” Johnson said. “But, yeah, I mean, if I don’t play well, there’s a lot of really good players that are playing really well right now. So it’s going to be tough for me to keep it, but if I keep playing like I am and how I should, then, yeah, I’ll be there at the end of the year.”

In other Johnson news, the World No. 1 recently signed a deal with RBC, meaning he will tee it up at the RBC Heritage in April and the RBC Canadian Open in July.

Johnson hasn’t played Harbour Town since 2009 and has missed the cut both times he’s played the event. He has played the Canadian Open in each of the past two years and has two runner-up finishes in five trips there.