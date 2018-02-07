Jordan Spieth looks to get back on track at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Jordan Spieth remembers his first AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am well. That was back in 2013, and it was the event where Spieth, then 19 years old and competing on a sponsor exemption, earned his first PGA Tour paycheck.

At that time, all Spieth was focused on was securing his Tour card. If he earned $647,510 that season, he would do so. Every shot mattered, which is why Spieth was particularly upset about a 4-foot birdie putt he missed on Pebble’s 18th hole that Sunday.

“In the scorer’s tent, they always have the sheet that says what place it is and what the payout is, and I think I got T-22 and it was something around $65,000 or something (Spieth was exactly right on both accounts), and all I cared about was if I made the 4-footer what it would have been, because I thought that was going to be a significant putt in me being able to get status that year,” Spieth said. “… I just remember kind of being pretty bummed at the time.”

The difference between making and missing that putt was about $25,000, Spieth recalls.

A lot has changed in five years. Spieth went on to not only lock up his card but win in his first year as a pro, at the 2013 John Deere Classic. Five years later and Spieth has already reached No. 1 in the world and owns 14 worldwide victories, including three majors. He’ll enter this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as the defending champion.

“This is a beautiful place to come back to,” Spieth said.

To say that Spieth is glad to be back on the Monterey Peninsula this week is an understatement. He posted his ninth straight top-9 finish at Kapalua in January and followed with a T-18 at the Sony Open to cap his fortnight in Hawaii. But then came a missed cut last week in Phoenix, along with another poor putting week.

Spieth is ranked No. 195 on Tour in strokes gained: putting (-0.918), ahead of just 11 players. Now, Spieth has played just 10 measured rounds this season, but he himself admitted that he’s not where he wants to be with the flatstick right now.

“Just going through just a minor slump that is just setup related,” Spieth said. “I’m just trying to get back (to my normal setup) and I got a little on top of it (the ball) and I was kind of hitting the ball into the ground with my hands pretty far forward, which is opposite of what my natural tendency has been going back to when I was 8 years old. So I just kind of got into a place that I hadn’t been before and I just got to kind of get back into a comfortable setup position and then everything will fall through from there.

“The idea is just to stop thinking and just putt and not having to worry about things. But that’s not the reality for a little while going forward here until I get to where when I set up over the putter I’m seeing my lines and I’m setup towards those lines.”

Overall, though, Spieth isn’t too worried.

“I still believe that most of the guys that sit on this stage right here, you ask them who do they want putting on your team in a Ryder Cup, and I believe they would say my name,” Spieth said. “So I have no doubt in my abilities.”

In five starts at Pebble, he has nothing worse than T-22 and three top-7s, including his win last year. Throw out a 78 in the third round in 2014 and Spieth has shot under par in 17 of 20 rounds here.

In other words, Spieth has a great chance to get back on track this week.